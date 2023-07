The historic clock tower of Bitola was declared today by the Government to be one of the sites of highest cultural and societal importance.

33 meters tall, the tower dominates the surrounding and is the main landmark of Bitola. It was built in 1830, at the heart of the bazaar – across the church of St. Dimitrija. Stone stairs lead to he top where a mechanism conducts 15 bells which change their melody every six hours.