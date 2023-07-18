The Eleusa Foundation and the Coalition to protect the children will organize a screening of the movie What is a woman, by American conservative activist Matt Walsh.
The movie already had a number of screeninigs across Macedonia, attended by entire families and religious and political leaders. It exposed the distances to which the left goes in redefining sex and family relations.
The screening will take place at the main railway station museum, on Tuesday at 19.30.
