The Council of the City of Skopje agreed to the proposal from the Culture Ministry that this institution takes over construction of the new Universal Hall.

The old hall, built by Bulgarian teams with the assistance from across the world, following the devastating 1963 earthquake in Skopje, is undergoing complete reconstruction. But due to political divisions in the City Council, the management of the city has been unable to move forward with the project. Pro-Government members of the Council made the proposal that the Culture Ministry takes charge of this task instead and now it is up to Mayor Danela Arsovska whether she will accept it.