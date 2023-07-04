The Skopje Appeals Court reduced the sentence to former Transportation Minister Mile Janakieski to 3.5 years in prison, from the original 4 years and three months. Former Interior Minister Gordana Jankuloska had her prison sentence of two years and five months reduced to a suspended sentence.

This is the outcome of one of the politically motivated trials sparked by Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva during the Colored Revolution. It this case, the defendants were charged with violating the electoral law and the election financing rules.

Janakieski’s legal team asked that the detention orders he served so far, of 4 years and eight months, are put together and counted against the sentence in this trial. If approved, Janakieski would avoid serving time.