Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski denied claims for the State Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) that there was a massive violation of personal data of citizens and high risk of trading with their data during the digitalization of the birth certificate books.

According to DKSK, the documents have been exposed to another country which could have violated their secrecy.

Spasovski, under whose term the Ministry was hit by scandals with issuing of passports to foreign criminals under stolen identities of Macedonian citizens, insisted that the process included safeguard measures to ensure that the companies working with the data have security protocols in place. “The number of cases we are talking about is not something that should alarm us. There is no mass violation of the personal information” , Spasovski insisted.