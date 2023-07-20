The association of patients with diabetes will hold a protest in front of the Healthcare Ministry tomorrow afternoon, to alert to the fact that they have been left without necessary medicine and testing strips for months.

The time of lies is over. We have 150,000 patients, 45,000 of them on insulin. The Ministry is manipulating 700 children, young people with pumps,. We are awaiting for the modern types of insulin therapy but we receive nothihg, the Association says in the call for protests.