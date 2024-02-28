Following the drama surrounding an injured young man whose treatment in Vienna was denied by the state Healthcare Fund, annother donation campaign is being shared with the public.

12 year old Kara from Skopje urgently needs support for treatment in Barcelona. The child is currently treated in Skopje, from a rare illness that the family is not disclosing, but has an option be treated at the Sant Joan de Deu hospital in Barcelona.

The family needs over 20,000 EUR for two weeks of examinations and is asking for support. Their details are – +38976404310 (her father Vase Selovski), 210-7000006840-83 NLB Bank account, 143-135 (Macedonian Telekom phone donation line) and 143-464 (A1 telecom donation line).