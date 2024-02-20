After representatives of state institutions proudly announced that young Leonid had been transported by a specialized helicopter for treatment in Vienna, a shock follows for him and his family. Despite the consular opinion favoring treatment abroad, the Health Fund makes a decision rejecting the request. The decision does not specify which institution provides the necessary service, only stating that treatment is possible in Macedonia. This situation raises concerns about playing with human life. The family urges the Health Fund to reconsider the decision, says Andonovski.