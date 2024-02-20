The poll numbers stand as they are, and the public is aware—VMRO-DPMNE is the leading contender for the upcoming parliamentary elections, slated to occur in a little over 2 months. President Hristijan Mickoski stated this during his appearance on today’s “Hello Macedonia” show on Channel 5 television. He emphasized that the public opinion poll figures confirm VMRO-DPMNE as the preferred choice for the next parliamentary elections, with the campaign for the first round of presidential elections set to begin in about 44-45 days.