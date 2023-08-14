Following the Kosovan PM Albin Kurti’s private visit to Macedonia and the iconography during the visit, even President Stevo Pendarovski reacted harshly, the ethnic-Alanian opposition party Alternativa writes in its Monday statement.

“He is probably scared that PM Kovachevski and the Left party leader, Dimitar Apasiev, will steal the spotlight of the Macedonian albanophobia. Not only the President, as we have stated many times before, if there is any ethnic Macedonian who thinks that the Albanians will ever sing the current Macedonian anthem, he/she has serious problems with the reality”, the party writes in its statement.