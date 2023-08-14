Only 13.7% of the newborn children in Macedonia are born into extramarital communities, as opposed to the West and North Europe, where more than half of the newborns are from parents that were not married, the statistics portal Landgeist’s analysis reveals, based on data from Eurostat.

In Europe, there are fewer children born in extramarital communities only in Turkey (2.8%) and in Belorussia (13.0%). Virtually throughout West and North Europe the children born extramarital are the majority, with Iceland leading the chart with 69.4%.