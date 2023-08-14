Stevo Pendarovski proved once again that he is an embarrassment for the office he holds by his partial statements on the controversial renaming of a street in Skopje, all under the orders to defend SDSM. Now we expect the President to ask SDSm the same questions he asked in his statement, the VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski said on Monday.
“This is embarrassing, to address such a controversial issue in that manner – we can only imagine how disinformed he is on the issues of security, defense, or diplomacy, here he holds all the competency!? Shameful, sad, and indecent behavior for Macedonia!, Stoilkovski said.
