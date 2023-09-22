Each year, at this moment, the global spotlight shifts towards the grandest assembly where political leaders from various nations expound upon their aspirations for the future. In the current year, the attention directed at all of us is possibly more profound than in any previous instance. This heightened scrutiny is primarily attributed to the prevailing prevailing emotional undercurrent that unites humanity today – fear. President Stevo Pendarovski articulated this perspective last Friday when he delivered his address during the general debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York.
