Residues of the pesticide formethanate were found in pepper from Macedonia. The risk is serious, Croatian media reports. Yesterday, the presence of the banned toxic pesticide was immediately reported in the European rapid alert system in the food trade, the Danica website reports.

The pesticide was detected by analyzing samples of peppers on the Croatian market, which means that the shipment was not returned from the border.

The pesticide formethanate is an extremely effective insecticide used in fruit and vegetable production. Many countries still use it, but it is banned in the European Union due to suspicions that it may affect human health.