Responding to a reporter’s question about what VMRO-DPMNE expects to happen at the Parliament’s plenary session dedicated to the constitutional amendments, scheduled for Friday, the party’s spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski reiterated that the constitutional amendments won’t be adopted and that the next logical step is early parliamentary elections.

“VMRO-DPMNE’s position is clear and unambiguous for more than a year, and that is that the constitutional amendments won’t pass, and we are asking the ruling parties to stop with the idiotic combinations. The Parliamentary session will prove that they don’t have the majority and the only possible follow-up are the early elections”, Stoilkovski said.