VMRO-DPMNE called out Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski over his vote to rename streets in Skopje after ethnic Albanian figures, including Kosovan dissident Adem Demaci. Kovacevski yesterday said that he condemns the renaming, even though it was approved at a 2021 Government session, where he voted as a Deputy Finance Minister.

The minutes from the 50th and the 51st session of the Government cite Dimitar Kvoacevski as present. The renaming of the streets in Skopje was reviewed in these two sessions. Petre Silegov and SDS led the city of Skopje and proposed the renaming. As suggestions number 142, the 2nd Macedonian Brigade street was renamed into Adem Demaci street, said VMRO spokesman Naum Stoilkovski.

Kovacevski tried to condemn the move after it was used for a major nationalist Albanian event, including Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who visited the street in Skopje and declared that Demaci was his mentor. Macedonian symbols were wholly absent from this event, and from Kurti’s large public gathering in Tetovo.