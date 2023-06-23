After DUI called upon the institutions to start, “a comprehensive investigation on all allegations against Ramiz Merko stated in the US State Department sanctions, the leader of the ethnic Albanian opposition party Aletrnativa, Afrim Gashi sayss that first the term “comprehensive investigation” should be explained.

“If we had respectful investigative institutions, the USA wouldn’t have to show us who is corrupted and who influences the judicial system. E know that our institutions, especially the ones related to the rule of law, are completely overtaken by DUI, something we have been warning about for years. Hence, the term “comprehensive investigation” is an euphemism to delay and undermine the processes, to mire the cases in the judicial labyrinths, and so on. Regretfully, Macedonia turned into a state kidnapped by the business clan of the DUI leadership. As we hear these days, the Ahmeti and Grubi families are entering serious businesses worth hundreds of millions of euros, which they certainly didn’t earn by their average salaries”, Gashi pointed out.

Gashi also characterized the DUI’s decision to “freeze Merko’s membership” or “to stop the election process in the Struga party branch” is sand in the eyes of the pubic, buying time to save the party’s reputation from the dirt of the US black list.