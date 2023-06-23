Adding Ramiz Merko to the USA black list is a serious warning to the political mafia that reigns over Macedonia, and yet, no one dares to start a systematic “war” on the octopus that destroys the entire system, the Democratic Union, until recently a ruling coalition partner, stated on Friday.

“The leaders of this octopus are demolishing the entire system, they destroy the country and the young people’s hope. The state is collapsing, the politicization of the institutions and the inability to build independent ones completely suspended the rule of law”, the party reaction reads.

The party points out that the state needs an urgent and a complete overhaul, and emphasize the need for fast adoption of the Law on Fight against the Organized Crime and High Corruption, which was recently accepted by the Parliament in the initial phase.

The Democratic Union also advised the current ministers to stop wondering what has happened, and look around them to see that they are even worse than Merko.

“The ministers should stop wondering how did Merko got on the black list, and acknowledge that they are even worse and resign their offices, instead of euphorically calling upon the institutions – blocked exactly by them – to act”, the party statement concludes.