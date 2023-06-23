Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski held a phone call on Friday with Bulgaria’s new Prime Minister, Nikolay Denkov, extending congratulations on his mandate and wishing success for the newly-elected government.

“The two expressed expectation for good intergovernmental cooperation, in the interest of citizens and good neighborly relations. The importance of promoting positive rhetoric that contributes to mutual trust, as well as continuing the dynamics in the bilateral agenda and meetings between ministers in governments that will contribute to achieving results that are concrete and visible to citizens, were also discussed,” the Government said in a press release.

Kovachevski and Denkov agreed that a constructive approach and further cooperation is needed, regarding which both prime ministers are confident that the citizens of Macedonia and Bulgaria, as well as the region, the European Union and international partners, expect it,” adds the press release.