Labour Minister Jovana Trencevska and Slobodan Trendafilov, head of the SSM union, signed a collective contract that would introduce a new model of increasing the salaries in the public sector.

The agreement includes a 10 percent increase for the 130,000 public sector employees in Macedonia, that will go into effect in September. Public workers are increasingly angry at the rising cost of living due to the untamed inflation. Thee employees will also receive at least 10,000 denars as an annual holiday bonus.

Trendafilov said that the agreement corrects a long standing injustice toward public sector workers.