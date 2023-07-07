This June, the average Macedonian family spent 48,543 denars on basic necessities, shows data from SSM – the largest union in the country.

SSM informs that there is a slight decrease in the value of the cost of living index in June, however, the prices of groceries are still increasing.

The minimum amount of money needed for groceries for a family of four was 19,805 denars, with minimum payments for for utilities of 13.416 denars, 3,720 denars for transportation and 3,252 denars for hygiene products.