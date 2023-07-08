Deputy Prime Minister Fatmir Bytyqi said that public sector employees who take unpaid vacation time from their jobs to do seasonal work abroad for a better pay should be fired.

With the lack of workers in the hospitality industry during the summer, as well as in other seasonal branches, it became popular for Macedonian citizens who work in these industries to go to countries like Croatia for the summer. This is the case with public sector workers, who have the option to take up to three months of unpaid leave.