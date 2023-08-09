The Greek police barely managed to control the chaos in Athens created by the Croatian soccer fans on Wednesday, when a 29-year-old Greek soccer fan, Mihalis Katsuris, was stabbed to death. They arrested 96 hooligans – 87 Croatian citizens, five Greeks, one Austrian and one German citizen, and one hooligan with Bosnia and Herzegovina documents.

The Greek public wanders how was it possible for such a large number of the Croatian soccer club Dinamo to cross the Greek border and travel the entire country without being stopped by the police, which knew that UEFA banned their presence in Athens.

“The Bad Blue Boys”, as the Croatian hooligans call themselves, deliberately avoided S4rboa and Macedonia, knowing that they will alarm the Greek police. So they went through Bosnia, Monte Negro, and Albania and entered Greece at the border pass between Albania and Greece.