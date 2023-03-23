The Macedonia national football team hosts Malta in the first match of the new qualifying cycle. The “red-yellows” enter this match as favorites and hope for three points at the start of the qualifiers for Euro 2024.
Captain Stefan Ristovski wishes for a victory to increase self-confidence before the meetings with the stronger national teams.
It is one of the more difficult groups in these qualifications, but throughout the cycle we were dealing with injuries and were not complete. We are a team that unfortunately does not have a wide range of players, but I am glad that we are all here at the moment and I hope that we will be healthy throughout the year. That is the most important thing. We know each other well enough and are experienced in this national team. I have said many times that all rivals are extremely high-quality national teams, here are the favorites for the European title, England and Italy, as well as Ukraine, which has excellent results. We are going step by step, we have a good schedule and if we open with Malta in a good way, we will get encouraged for the next matches, said Ristovski.
Comments are closed for this post.