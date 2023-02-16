The youth categories of FC Ljuboten have additional sports equipment provided by engaging the diaspora.

Macedonians from several cities who now live in Switzerland, on the initiative of Tetovo firefighter Igor Simovski, collected money and bought balls and t-shirts, which were handed over to the coaches from the Ljuboten football school on Wednesday.

Huge thanks to the Macedonians in Switzerland for the donation of football balls and t-shirts for the youngest members of FC Ljuboten. Any additional equipment for the club and the children who are part of the youth school is an important tool in football development, said FC Ljuboten.

The former famous Tetovo footballers Srećko Misajlovski and Ivica Radonjić work with the youth categories in FC Ljuboten.