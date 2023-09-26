Alvaro Morata made a significant impact with two header goals as Atletico Madrid secured a rare LaLiga victory over their arch-rivals, Real Madrid, triumphing 3-1 at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Within the first 18 minutes of the match, Morata and Antoine Griezmann propelled Atletico into a commanding 2-0 lead. Although Toni Kroos managed to narrow the deficit before halftime, Alvaro Morata, the captain of Spain, headed his second goal against his former club just one minute into the second half.

This victory marked a noteworthy achievement for Atletico, as they had previously won only one of their last 14 league encounters against Real Madrid. It also put a halt to Real’s impressive five-game winning streak at the start of the LaLiga season.