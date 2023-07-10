A court ordered public auction against the DENA pickles company, which is in the center of a political controversy, was postponed today.

The Veles based company is owned by Atanas Kostov, an in-law of Zoran Zaev, who owes 4.5 million EUR to the Austrian AMMA wholeseller. Austrian Ambassador to Macedonian Georg Wurtsas accused the judiciary in Macedonia of working under Zaev’s orders and delaying the auction, while the Zaev family is busy moving the property of the condemned company to their other businesses. The embassy even invited media outlets to cover today’s auction and help the Austrian company get the money out of owed by the Zaev clan.