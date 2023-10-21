The latest World Bank report shows that the Macedonian economy has the worst performance in the region.

Prime Minister Kovacevski predicted an inflation rate of 5.6 percent in 2023, but the report sets it at almost twice that number. The economic growth, on the other hand, is at 1.8 percent – the worst rate in the region.

These are the results of the disastrous ecoonmic policies of DUI and SDS. As the World Bank notes, Macedonia has the highest inflation rate, the highest deficit and the lowest growth in the region. This gives plausability to the dark scenarios that wee will have over 600,000 people living in poverty by the end of the year, and 80,000 in extreme poverty, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party in a press release.