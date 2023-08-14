The people’s standard of living is drastically diminishing, and the real value of the salaries has fallen by 5.2%, VMRO-DPMNE informs on Monday.

“The real value of the series, the pensions, and other people’s incomes has decreased. Macedonia faced one of the largest inflation shocks in Europe, and it is still very high. The prices are rising daily – up to 100 products are more expensive every day. In the meantime, the ruling parties continue to plunder the country”, the party’s statement reads.