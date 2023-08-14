Organizations of retirees will hold a protest in Skopje, to demand a more equitable and larger increase of their pensions. Recipients of lower pensions are angry at the Government as it plans to hand out an increase of just 6.8 percent – far below the rate of inflation – that will be divided proportionately, with most going to recipients of already high pensions.

Protesters will gather on Monday at 11h at the offices of association of retirees in Skopje, to demand an equal pension increase for all. Protesters will then go to the Labour and Welfare Ministry and demand to meet the minister. Protest organizers say that they expect retirees to come from all parts of the country, and are organizing bus transportation for those willing to come.