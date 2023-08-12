VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski called out the Government for the obviously false promises that a plant for assembly of electric vehicles will be built near Tetovo. The opening of the plant was announced by DUI and SDSM party officials, and it was supposed to be built by a company linked to powerful DUI backer Lazim Destani from Tetovo.

A year later, the field where the plant was supposed to be built is overgrown and deserted. DUI and SDS organized a lavish party to celebrate the claim that by 2024 the first e-cars will be built in Tetovo. Kovacevski promised 890 well paying jobs and state support of 43 million EUR. If the plant is not built, where did the 43 million EUR go?, Stoilkovski asked.