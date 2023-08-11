German professor Gunther Schuh, who set up the Next e.GO electric car company, told A1on that he is no longer associated with the company. According to Schuh, he was removed from the company by the new investor.

The news outlet turned to the professor to ask about the plans of the company to open a factory in Macedonia – the idea was loudly promoted by the ruling DUI – SDSM regime, whose top officials held a ceremony at an industrial zone near Tetovo where the small electric cars were supposed to be assembled soon. But there is no trace of the company.

Businessman Lazim Destani from Tetovo, who is seen as very close to the DUI party, bought the struggling German e-car company, and it was reported that he is angling to take 130 millions EUR in subsidies from the DUI led Government to set up the plant – an excessive sum which raised concerns about corruption and fraud.

Meanwhile, Destani is also pushing to activate the concession for the construction of a huge copper mine near Strumica, again after his Ekolog company bought a quarter share for of the Canadian company that was long struggling to get the mining permit.