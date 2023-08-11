The continuous growth of the commercial banks’ credit interests didn’t decrease the companies’ and households’ debt. On the contrary, it increased it.

The latest Central Bank data reveals that the interest on MKD credits is 5.9%, while the foreign currency credits’ interest is 4.3%.

The cash needed for business has become significantly more expensive – in one year, the interest on company credits has risen by 2.5%. The available Central Bank data also reveals that the three largest banks in Macedonia achieved a gross profit of almost €86 million in the first half of the year. The Commercial Bank is at the top with €32 million, followed by NLB and Stopanska Banka €27 and €26 respectively.