The inflation is slowing, aided by the lower prices of energy and food, but also as a result of the tightened monetary policy. The Central Bank’s monetary policy contributed to the stabilization of the inflationary expectations, and gradual decrease of the inflation, are the conclusions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, who visited the country at the beginning of June.

The IMF also established that the banking sector is stable and with sufficient capacity to deal with the consequences of the tightened financial conditions and other shocks.

IMF also pointed out that the positive trends should be used for further strengthening of the capital. IIMF also supports the Central Bank’s macroprudential measures referring to the quality of the credit demand, which they consider an important tool for risk management with the real estate sector.