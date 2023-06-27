The Public Revenue Office leadership and the trade union agreed to postpone the general strike set for Tuesday, because the mediator exempted himself from the process.

The mediator Lazar Jovevski asked to be exempted because he was abroad and couldn’t return on time. PRO announce that they will appoint another mediator.

Vice-PM Fatmir Bitiqi thinks that the PRO employees’ demands for higher salaries are not fully in accordance with the laws, announcing that the new Collective Agreement (between the Government, the employers, and the trade unions in all governmental sectors) and its new methodology – to be presented at Thursday’s Economic Social Council will offer a comprehensive solution.

The PRO trade union stated they remain firmly on their positions to demand what is legally theirs, in accordance to the current Collective Agreement, which is still in force.