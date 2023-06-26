The Public Prosecutor Office is conducting controls in the regional offices in Bitola and Struga, in relation with the cases against the Struga mayor Ramiz Merko.

The US State Department put Merko and his family on the black list because of involvement in high corruption, abuse of funds, and interfering in the judicial system, which “woke up” the entire judicial system, including the PRO.

“A four-member committee of public prosecutors from PRO will conduct a supervision of the cases proceeded y the regional offices in Bitola and Struga. Upon thorough inspection, the PRO will prepare a report”, the PRO informed.