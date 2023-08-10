The announcement from the Customs Office director Stefan Bogoev, that his institution seized bonds worth 92 million EUR confused the public. The documents were taken from a Turkish passenger, Bogoev informed, announcing it as a major seizure of contraband.

Today, VMRO-DPMNE issued a statement citing sources that claim that the documents were expired and therefore worthless, and the owner has been deceased. “The value of the papers is equal to toilet paper. Actual bonds are dematerialized and stored electronically. In Macedonia this was instituted since 2001. This just proves the height of amateurism displayed by Bogoev, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.