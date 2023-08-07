Former Finance Minister Xhevdet Hajredini dismissed claims from Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski that his Government improved living standards by whopping 30.2 percent. Kovacevski came to this number by comparing the increase in the average salary and the inflation rate in the country.

Except for the Government officials, the normal people can afford a third less products than before, said Hajredini.

The State Statistics Bureau, meanwhile, came out with an announcement that the inflation rate was 8.4 percent in July and the retail prices went up by 4.9 percent. These indexes went up by 1 and 1.6 percent compared to June, revealing that the inflation is still going up. Highest price increases were noted in fresh and preserved fruit (12.6 percent) and bread and flour (3.8 percent).