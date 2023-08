The people are 30% poorer, not richer, the financial expert Xhevdet Hajredini commented on the Government’s bragging that they raised the purchasing power of the citizens by 30.2%.

“To the contrary, the people – you, elected officials, excluded – now may purchase exactly one-third fewer products, compared to six years ago. The Government, however, is right that it is thanks to the SDSM/DUI economic policies”, Hajredini wrote in his Facebook post.