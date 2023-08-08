The ruling parties missed another opportunity for national consensus on our EU integrations with their so-called Manifest for Unity, VMEO-DMNE responded on Tuesday on SDS/DUI’s Manifest.

“Bujar Osmani, Artan Grubi, and, probably, Bojan Marichikj set down and wrote a piece of paper that they self-defined as a “manifest”. Then they publicized it, with a call to VMRO-DPMNE to accept and support an already written document. Apart from proving once again that they have not moved an inch towards the realization of the Macedonian strategic interests, they also proved that they have no capacity to reach a consensus. When VMRO-DPMNE receives that document officially, the party will review it – if there is a need for that at all – and then come out with its position”, the party’s spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski responded.