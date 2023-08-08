By laying flowers and a memorial service in front of the memory plate on the highway SAkopje – Tetovo in the Karpalak locality, the state paid its respect on Tuesday morning to the ten army reservists killed in an ambush during the conflict in 2001.

However, when asked by reporters if there is a plan to build a real monument at the place, the Minister of Defense gave a weird answer – that she will ask the local inhabitants for permission(!?).

Republika would like to ask the Minister one question: did the authorities that built the UCHK (ethnic-Albanian guerilla during the 2001 conflict) monument in Slupchane – the village that refuses to pay its electricity bills – ask anyone for permission?