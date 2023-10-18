Macedonia has been recognized as a credible ally committed to both national and collective defense during a bilateral consultation between Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska and NATO’s Defense Planning Director, Karl Ford, and his team. Minister Petrovska emphasized that Macedonia actively contributes to NATO’s collective security, particularly through its involvement with multinational forces in Latvia, Romania, and Bulgaria.

The Minister also noted Macedonia’s commitment to regional security, demonstrated by its participation in the NATO mission in Kosovo (KFOR). She emphasized the country’s dedication to its armed forces, as evidenced by the allocation of 2 percent of its GDP to defense, with a third of this budget going towards modernization and equipment.

Director Ford commended Macedonia’s contributions to collective security, especially in the context of NATO’s multinational forces in the eastern region. The bilateral consultations, led by State Secretary Vladimir Anchev, covered various areas, including defense policy, finances, ground forces, logistics, air forces, special forces, stabilization and reconstruction capabilities, as well as civil preparedness.