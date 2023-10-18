Ana Krstinovska, the president of the Association for Development of Strategies, Research, Education and Promotion of International Values (ESTIMA), stated that the Western Balkans’ lack of progress on the path to the EU has led to an increase in Chinese influence in the region. This influence is particularly noticeable in trade relations. She made these remarks while discussing the publication titled “China’s Influence on the Western Balkans’ EU Accession Process: Synergies and Obstacles.”

According to Krstinovska, over the past decade, Chinese influence in the region has grown due to cooperation between China and Central and Eastern Europe. The Western Balkans’ stagnation in their EU integration efforts has provided China with additional opportunities to expand its influence, especially in terms of economic ties and trade. Imports from China have increased, but the growth in exports from the Western Balkans to China has been relatively limited.

Krstinovska also noted that, in terms of investments, Macedonia is less attractive to China compared to Serbia, which is seen as the most attractive destination for Chinese investment in the region.