EU Ambassador David Geer expressed strong support for Macedonia’s European aspirations and hoped for progress in adopting constitutional amendments and implementing reforms. He emphasized that the responsibility for the next steps in European integration lies with the country’s political stakeholders, not the European Council or member states.

Geer highlighted the European proposal from July, which offered an opportunity to begin accession negotiations and encouraged Macedonia to move forward with constitutional amendments and reforms. He stressed that the country’s actions and the decisions of its politicians are crucial for its European path.

Regarding the “Target-Fortress” case and the expiration of the statute of limitations, Ambassador Geer refrained from commenting but noted that the European Commission’s position on Criminal Code amendments remained unchanged. He also mentioned the Commission’s concerns about impunity and the use of the EU flag procedure in this context, indicating that they would continue to closely monitor judicial decisions and provide assessments as the situation unfolds.