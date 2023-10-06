VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski met with European Union Ambassador David Geer to discuss corruption, crime, and the government’s inability to address these issues. The meeting also focused on future projects to improve citizens’ lives. Mickoski and his party officials, Aleksandar Nikoloski and Timcho Mucunski, expressed concerns about corruption and crime involving government officials and criticized the authorities for their inability to tackle these challenges. Mickoski also highlighted the country’s poor economic situation and increasing citizen dissatisfaction and poverty.