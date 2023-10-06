Minister Aliu: New Law to Elevate Network and Information System Security

During a press conference held on Friday following a public discussion on the matter, Azir Aliu, Minister of Information Society and Administration, highlighted the significance of the forthcoming law on network and information system security and digital transformation. He emphasized that this legislation will substantially enhance the security of networks and information systems in the country, facilitating a more efficient and effective digital transformation.

Minister Aliu also stressed that the law aims to promote transparency, encouraging the development of innovative software solutions within the system. Among its key objectives is the digital transformation of the public sector, involving a shift from distributed digital infrastructure to a centralized government cloud approach. The law outlines migration timelines for public sector information systems to transition to the government cloud, as well as the integration of decentralized systems into this centralized framework.

Aliu announced that the government cloud is expected to be established within 24 months from the law’s implementation. Notably, Macedonia has been among the early adopters in the region and beyond in fully incorporating the European Union’s NIS 2 Directive regarding network and information system security.

In addition, the law envisions the creation of an Agency for the Security of Networks and Information Systems, and Digital Transformation. This agency will align its structure with the European Union’s regulatory body, ENISA (European Union Agency for Cybersecurity), and will play a crucial role in overseeing and coordinating the digital transformation process in the public sector.

Minister Aliu anticipates that the law will be submitted to Parliament in approximately two weeks, with hopes for adoption within a month and a half.