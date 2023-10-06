The Ministry of Economy remains steadfast in its commitment to the recently enacted price reduction measures for essential food items, and there will be no deviations from this decision until at least November 30. Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi has affirmed that all items covered by this decision will continue to be subject to a five percent tax rate.

In response to the Ministry of Finance’s decision to introduce preferential tax rates for specific food products, Minister Bekteshi has assured the public that any inaccuracies in the list will be rectified promptly.

In a recent Facebook post, Bekteshi stated, “If any technical errors are identified in the list of products included in the Ministry of Finance’s decision, these will be addressed during the next Government session.”

Bekteshi also called for calm among citizens and emphasized that the measures implemented to safeguard the standard of living for the public are effective. He further reassured the public by stating, “The prices of essential food products can only decrease, not increase.”