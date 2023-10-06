Regarding the USB that the opposition accused him of receiving, Speaker of the Assembly Talat Xhaferi reiterated in a recent interview that he has already provided an answer and sees no need to further justify himself or change his response. He emphasized that the Parliament is open to citizens, as long as they follow the appropriate procedures. Xhaferi also emphasized that he does not maintain a record of everyone who visits his office.

“What do you expect me to tell you as president?” You think I keep a record of who enters and who doesn’t. You think I’m not aware that it can go that far? Entering my office does not necessarily mean physical entry, it can also be abuse, if we go by assumptions. Since you are going by assumptions, I can also make an assumption that someone is following me, recording and listening in the office. No one has that need, Xhaferi insists.