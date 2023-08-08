The Macedonian Government will approve the decision to send 100 soldiers to Slovenia on its Tuesday session. The soldiers are of various specialties, and will be able to meet the current needs of the Slovenian army and the state, the Minister of Defense, Slavjanka Petrovska, stated on Tuesday.

The Minister added that the soldiers are prepared to leave immediately.

“This afternoon I and the Chief of the General Headquarters will visit the units, to make sure that they are ready, and the sodiers will leave for Slovenia on Wednesday morning”, Petrovska said.