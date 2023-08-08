SDSM and DUI are preparing a joint Manifest by which they will show their support for negotiating for a full EU membership, and call upon all political parties to unite behind the Manifest.

The Manifest stipulates all advantages of EU membership and promises respect for all undertaken obligations, especially regarding good neighborly relations.

“We emphasize the importance and the active role of all Macedonian citizens in the process of joining the EU. The citizens of Macedonia will decide on joining the EU on a referendum to be held immediately prior to the signing of the Accession Agreement with the EU, that is after the negotiations are completed”, the Manifest reads.